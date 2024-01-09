Sensex (    %)
                        
Bajaj Auto's m-cap surpasses Rs 2 trillion-mark on Rs 4,000-crore buyback

Bajaj Auto's Board has board approved Rs 4,000-crore share buyback at Rs 10,000 per share.

Bajaj Auto
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Bajaj Auto's market capitalisation (market cap) hit Rs 2-trillion-mark for the first time as the stock of the two-and-three-wheeler major rallied  6 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 7,420 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after its board approved Rs 4,000-crore share buyback at Rs 10,000 per share.

In the past one year, Bajaj Auto has outperformed the market by zooming 105 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 18 per cent and the S&P BSE Auto index 43 per cent during the period.

Today's rally in the share price propelled Bajaj Auto's market capitalisation

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

