Bajaj Auto's m-cap surpasses Rs 2 trillion-mark on Rs 4,000-crore buyback

Bajaj Auto's market capitalisation (market cap) hit Rs 2-trillion-mark for the first time as the stock of the two-and-three-wheeler major rallied 6 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 7,420 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after its board approved Rs 4,000-crore share buyback at Rs 10,000 per share.

In the past one year, Bajaj Auto has outperformed the market by zooming 105 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 18 per cent and the S&P BSE Auto index 43 per cent during the period.

Today's rally in the share price propelled Bajaj Auto's market capitalisation