Anup Saha resigns as Bajaj Fin MD: Impact & investment strategy explained

Bajaj Finance shares: Bajaj Finance’s newly appointed Managing Director Bajaj Finance’s newly appointed Managing Director Anup Kumar Saha has resigned from the post, leaving the non-bank finance company's (NBFC's) top spot empty within three months of taking over.

Why did Anup Saha resign?

According to the company's stock exchange filing, Anup Saha hung his boots as the Managing Director of Bajaj Finance Limited and a Director from the Board of Directors of the Company due to personal reasons.

Saha said his resignation will come into effect from the close of the business hours on July 21, 2025.