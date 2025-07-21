Monday, July 21, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Anup Saha resigns as Bajaj Finance MD; Jain redesignated as VC & MD

Anup Saha resigns as Bajaj Finance MD; Jain redesignated as VC & MD

Anup Kumar Saha resigns as Bajaj Finance MD, with Rajeev Jain re-designated as Vice Chairman and Managing Director for the remainder of his term

Rajeev Jain, MD, Bajaj Finance

Rajeev Jain, MD, Bajaj Finance

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anup Kumar Saha, who succeeded Rajeev Jain as Managing Director of Bajaj Finance on April 1, 2025, has resigned from the position citing personal reasons, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. The Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) board has redesignated Jain as Vice Chairman and Managing Director.
 
“Consequent to the resignation of Anup Kumar Saha and in the interest of continuity of management, the board has, in addition to Rajeev Jain’s existing powers and roles as executive vice-chairman of the company, vested him with the powers, roles, and responsibilities of management of the company and re-designated him as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company for the remainder of his term, i.e., until 31 March 2028,” the lender said in the exchange filing.
 
 
Saha was the deputy MD at Bajaj Finance before succeeding Jain as MD in April. His term was supposed to end in March 2028. Saha joined Bajaj Finance back in 2017. Previously, he worked at ICICI Bank for 14 years, where he held senior roles in credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and structured finance.
 
Jain has been with the company since 2007 and took over as the MD in 2017. Jain was instrumental in transforming the company into a diversified finance institution.
 
Interestingly, Saha’s resignation comes amid reports suggesting that he is one of the candidates shortlisted for the position of IndusInd Bank’s MD & CEO.

More From This Section

Raghuram Rajan

Rate cuts by RBI not magic bullet to propel investments: Raghuram Rajan

Cyber security, IT, Technology, Computer, Cyber Crime, Online Fraud

Banks must boost cyber resilience amid rising threats: DFS Secretary

AI tech startup funding

India's VC funding hits $3.5 bn led by fintech amid global slowdown: KPMG

income tax itr taxation

Select Committee submits report on Income Tax Bill, 2025; seeks key edits

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Govt changes timing of overnight rate release with effect from Aug 4

Topics : Bajaj Finance finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon