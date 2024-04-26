Bajaj Finance stock price crashes 7% post Q4; MOFSL downgrades to 'Neutral'

Bajaj Finance Q4FY24 results: Bajaj Finance stocks price plummeted 7.1 per cent to Rs 6,772 apiece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade after the non-bank finance company's (NBFC's) March quarter result showed pressure on margins.

Bajaj Finance's net interst margin (NIM) in Q4FY24 contracted sharply by 20 basis points to 10 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. This comes amid a consistent decline in NIM throughout FY24 due to an increase in cost of funds (CoF) and a gradual shift in asset under management (AUM) composition towards secured assets.

Going ahead, the management has guided for further NIM