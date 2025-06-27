Better policy mix drives the growth for the private life insurers

Q1 (April-June quarter) is usually weak for life insurers as most policies are bought at the end of a financial year. In May 2025, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth witnessed a fall. May also saw 10.4 per cent fall in the life insurance policies sold.

However, private insurers reported premium growth, indicating a mix of higher-value policies.

The industry reported Y-o-Y growth of 12.7 per cent in May 2025, reaching ₹30,463.2 crore, after 8.4 per cent growth in April 2025.

The expansion was across all segments except for a decline in LIC’s non-single premium. This was lower than 15.1 per cent growth