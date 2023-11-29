BHEL hits highest level since May 2017; stock zooms 135% in last 8 months

Aster DM Healthcare soars 15%; hits new high on stake sale plan in Gulf biz

PCBL surges 6% on plan to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

Nifty at 20K, will the optimism last? Here's what chart suggests

Indo Count zooms 43% in 2 months, surpasses Oct 2021 high on robust outlook

Renewables lender IREDA hits over $1.8 bn valuation in trading debut

BHEL surges 10% on securing Rs 4,000-crore order from Adani Power's arm

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) hit an over six-year high at Rs 164.60, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes after signing of contract. The company today said that it signed a contract with Ministry of Defence (MoD) for 16 nos. super rapid gun mounts (SRGMs) against the Letter of Intent (LOI) received earlier in March 2023.The stock of state-owned company was trading at its highest level since May 2017. Since April, the market price of BHEL has more-than-doubled or zoomed 135 per cent from level of Rs 70.13. A combined 51.27 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far today.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com