Book profits as Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial index trade in overbought zone

On the charts, the trend for the Nifty Auto Index is upward. However, it is important to note that the index is trading in the overbought zone. This suggests that caution should be exercised as the market may be due for a correction. In terms of resistance levels on the charts, the Pivot level R2 is identified at 15,055. This level is expected to act as a stiff resistance for the current month.



Considering the overbought condition, it would be prudent for investors to book profits on any rise in the index. For traders, selling pressure can be expected only if the index trades below the R1 level of pivots, which is at 14,626. On the other hand, the pivot level itself, which is at 13,890, is expected to provide support.



: 14,819.45