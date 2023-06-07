close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani stocks gain up to 5% after stock exchanges widen circuit filters

Of the four scrips which underwent price band change, only Adani Green closed 0.75% down at Rs 985.45

BS Reporter Mumbai
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani group stocks notched up gains of up to 4.5 per cent following changes in daily price bands by the stock exchanges. Adani Power surged the most, adding 4.49 per cent on the BSE, while the gains in Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar were 2.62 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively. Of the four scrips which underwent price band change, only Adani Green closed 0.75 per cent down at Rs 985.45.
Effective Wednesday, the circuit limit for Adani Power has been revised from 5 per cent to 20 per cent while that for Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Green have been changed from 5 per cent to 10 per cent by the exchanges.

Through circuit filters, stock exchanges limit the daily fluctuations and participation in a stock to stop unduly fall or rise in prices. Once the circuit limit is reached either on upside or downside, the stock price cannot move further in that direction.
The Adani Group stocks have witnessed several revisions in daily price limits this year following the sharp volatility triggered by allegations of Hindenburg Research. The exchanges had first decreased the limit on January 30. 

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

Cabinet approves third revival package for BSNL, will allot Rs 89,047 cr

Google Pay allows users to validate UPI using Aadhaar authentication

HMSI rolls out industry's first warranty programme for scooter, motorcycle

Pumped storage projects may create 7,000 jobs in Maharashtra: NHPC

Tata Group is India's most valuable brand, Infosys and LIC follow

Topics : Adani Group stock market trading

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon