Bourses push Sebi to allow longer F&O hours amid Gift Nifty launch

“Keeping the derivatives market open for longer will help domestic investors hedge their risk better and react to global developments faster. With SGX Nifty trading now getting routed through Gift City IFSC, there is a solid case for keeping the derivatives market open for longer to maintain the attractiveness of the onshore markets,” said an official.

Bourses are waiting for a final approval from market regulator Sebi on the proposal to keep the derivatives market open for longer hours, they said. The move is aimed at attracting more trading members for onshore futures and options (F&O) contracts amid risk that global investors could prefer trading at Gift City given the tax benefits.