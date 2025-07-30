Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Breakout Alert! L&T stock may cross ₹4,000-mark, gain over 11%, hints chart

Breakout Alert! L&T stock may cross ₹4,000-mark, gain over 11%, hints chart

Technical charts show that the bias at the Larsen & Toubro counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹3,437 levels.

Larsen & Toubro
premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened with a gap-up, and rallied to a high of ₹3,653 - up 4.5 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade as the stock reacted to the Q1 results.  Yesterday, too, the stock gained over 2 per cent, after the company said it secured an ultra-mega order for its hydrocarbon offshore business from a client in the Middle East. As per L&T's order categorisation, an ultra-mega order means a contract in excess of ₹15,000 crore.  On the earnings front, L&T's net profit rose 29.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,617.2 crore in Q1FY26,
Topics : Larsen & Tourbo L&T L&T results L&T Market technicals stocks technical analysis Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations stock market trading stock market bets Stock Picks Stock tips Trading strategies technical charts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon