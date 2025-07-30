Breakout Alert! L&T stock may cross ₹4,000-mark, gain over 11%, hints chart

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened with a gap-up, and rallied to a high of ₹3,653 - up 4.5 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade as the stock reacted to the Q1 results. Yesterday, too, the stock gained over 2 per cent, after the company said it secured an ultra-mega order for its hydrocarbon offshore business from a client in the Middle East. As per L&T's order categorisation, an ultra-mega order means a contract in excess of ₹15,000 crore. On the earnings front, L&T's net profit rose 29.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,617.2 crore in Q1FY26,