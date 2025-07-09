Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 06:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / BSE at 150: 7 companies that shaped the Sensex and India's economy

BSE at 150: 7 companies that shaped the Sensex and India's economy

These business giants have been part of the index since 1986 due to their resilience and reinvention

Sensex, BSE, stock market trading
premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Samie Modak
9 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In June 2018, General Electric Co. (GE) lost its place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow). The American industrial powerhouse had been a continuous member of the 30-share US index since 1907. The removal of GE, which had once dominated the global business landscape, followed an 80 per cent crash in its stock price from its 2000 highs. The over 125-year-old company was struggling to maintain its prominence in the US corporate landscape. This event underscored the challenges of staying competitive in a rapidly evolving corporate world, where maintaining a leading edge is no easy feat.
 
The Sensex, much
Topics : Sensex Market Insights BS Special BSE stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon