close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BSE, NSE put NDTV securities under short-term ASM framework from Tuesday

The move came after both bourses had put the flagship firm of the conglomerate Adani Enterprises under the short-term ASM framework on May 25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NDTV

NDTV

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading bourses BSE and NSE will put the securities of NDTV, an Adani Group company, under the short-term ASM framework from Tuesday.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price-earning ratio.

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) is shortlisted in the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework Stage-I effective from May 30, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE said in two separate circulars on Monday.

The move came after both bourses had put the flagship firm of the conglomerate Adani Enterprises under the short-term ASM framework on May 25.

Last week, BSE and NSE removed NDTV from the long-term ASM framework.

On Monday, NDTV stock jumped 5 per cent on BSE and NSE.

Also Read

BSE, NSE put securities of Adani Enterprises under short-term ASM framework

Adani group becomes single-largest shareholder in NDTV with 37.4% stake

BSE, NSE remove NDTV. Adani Group firm from ASM framework from Monday

NDTV saga: Who are the three new directors on the board of RRPR Holding

What does Gautam Adani's partial takeover of NDTV mean for television news?

Promoter of Gravita India sells 4.6% stake for Rs 181 cr through open mkt

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market as it awaits IPO

Unauthorised trading platforms go unchecked despite two RBI warnings

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report levelled allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani group. However, a Supreme Court-appointed panel found no evidence of stock price manipulation in the group companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSE NSE ASM list NDTV

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BSE, NSE put NDTV securities under short-term ASM framework from Tuesday

NDTV
1 min read

Promoter of Gravita India sells 4.6% stake for Rs 181 cr through open mkt

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
1 min read

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

markets
3 min read

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Insurance industry, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, I-Pru Life, initial public offer, IPO, Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway, Amitabh Chaudhry,HDFC Standard Life,Life Insurance, Sanjay Kedia,Marsh India Insurance Brokers,General Insurance Corp,ICICI
3 min read

NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market as it awaits IPO

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
3 min read

Most Popular

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets
3 min read

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Wilmar, BBQ Nation

markets
4 min read

Indian stocks reclaim spot in world's top 5 markets as Adani scrips rebound

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Greaves Cotton sinks 10% as govt seeks to remove EV arm from FAME-2 scheme

Ampere Electric Vehicles launches Magnus Pro e-scooter
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon