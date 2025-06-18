BSE stock price can crash 19% as Sebi okays expiry day switch

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined up to 6.2 per cent in intra-day deals on Wednesday to a low of ₹2,500 after the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved to switch the derivatives expiry day of both the stock exchanges. Derivatives contracts on the NSE will now expire on Tuesdays from September onwards, moving from the current Thursday expiry. Conversely, BSE contracts will expire on Thursdays, shifting from the current Tuesday expiry. In May, the market regulator issued a circular restricting expiries to just two days a week