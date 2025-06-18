Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE stock price can crash 19% as Sebi okays expiry day switch

Technical chart shows that BSE stock is likely to trade with a negative bias as long as it sustains below ₹2,924 levels. Here are the key support levels to track.

Technical chart indicates that the BSE stock can fall another 19% from here on.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined up to 6.2 per cent in intra-day deals on Wednesday to a low of ₹2,500 after the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved to switch the derivatives expiry day of both the stock exchanges.  Derivatives contracts on the NSE will now expire on Tuesdays from September onwards, moving from the current Thursday expiry. Conversely, BSE contracts will expire on Thursdays, shifting from the current Tuesday expiry.  In May, the market regulator issued a circular restricting expiries to just two days a week
