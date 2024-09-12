Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / C.E. Infosystems partners with Zoomcar; share price rises 3%

C.E. Infosystems partners with Zoomcar; share price rises 3%

The collaboration will enable users to seamlessly book a Zoomcar and plan their trips on the Mappls App

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

C.E. Info Systems share price today added 3.2 per cent on BSE and touched an intraday high of Rs 2124.95 per share. The up move in the stock came after the company announced its partnership with Zoomcar.

At around 1:18 PM, shares of C.E. Infosystems were up 1.68 per cent to Rs 2,092 per share on BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 164.43 points at 81,687.59.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"MapmyIndia has partnered with Zoomcar to enable users to seamlessly book a Zoomcar and plan their trips on the Mappls App, significantly enhancing the end-to-end travel planning and booking experience," the company said in its statement.
 

As per the company, it is an all-in-one solution for tech savvy travelers, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey. The integration, MaymyIndia said, will allow Zoomcar customers to save time and effort.

Earlier in June, Goldman Sachs had initiated coverage on C.E Info Systems with a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,800.

As per the global brokerage, C.E. Info Systems is well-poised to benefit from an early leadership position in fast-growth end-markets including automotive navigation, mapping devices, connected vehicles, telematics, and govt digitisation.

More From This Section

Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty tests 25k; FMCG, Realty muted, Metal, PSB climb

share market stock market trading

EU GMP Certification sends this small-cap pharma stock flying over 14%

housing, housing finance

Don't chase housing financing stocks due to Bajaj Housing Fin IPO: Analysts

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This SME stock has surged 61% in 12 days; zoomed 328% in 3 months

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

IEX hits 52-week high as Antique retains 'Buy', says coupling risk fading


"We forecast a 38 per cent FY24-FY27E revenue CAGR and steady Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin in the 38 per cent to 41 per cent range," the report read.

Goldman Sachs expects the company to maintain high margins driven by a pickup in Internet of Things (IoT) led business growth (offers more revenue opportunity for high-margin mapping), supported by newer opportunities in people/goods mobility and the auto aftermarket, against the legacy auto OEM business.

The brokerage also mentioned that Hardware-related margin dilution, open-source maps, and M&A integration could be some risks.

In the past one year, the shares of C.E. Info Systems have gained 26.1 per cent against BSE Sensex's rise of 21.2 per cent.

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Sent legal notice to MapmyIndia but didn't get reply: Ola founder

mapmyindia

MapmyIndia CEO calls Ola Maps a gimmick, warns people to be cautious

ola

MapMyIndia accuses Ola Electric of data theft for maps, sends legal notice

mapmyindia

MapmyIndia share's 11% fall today has links with Google Maps. Explained

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Block deal: CE Info Systems drops 6% as promoter likely sells 1% stake

Topics : MapmyIndia Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon