Can Dabur hold its long-term 15-year old support? Chart check here

Dabur has been trading with a negative bias for more than a month, further its alleged involvement in the illlegal betting app may dent sentiment. However, support at Rs 517 is the key, shows chart.

stock markets
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Shares of Dabur India sank 2.5 per cent to Rs 516.60 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trades despite strong gains in the overall market as the group's name got entangled in the an allleged illegal cricket-betting app controversy.

According to the FIR, filed on November 7, the Mumbai police have registered a complaint against 32 people, including the promoter of the Mahadev app, under various sections of fraud and gambling. Reportedly, the police have named Mohit Burman, chairman of the business group; Gaurav Burman, director of the group; and others in the FIR.

The family said vested interests were behind the police complaint and they wanted to scuttle their (Dabur’s) move to acquire Religare Enterprises, a financial services company.

Topics : Market technicals Dabur India stocks technical analysis Trading strategies stock market trading FMCG stocks

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

