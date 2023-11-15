Can Dabur hold its long-term 15-year old support? Chart check here

Shares of Dabur India sank 2.5 per cent to Rs 516.60 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trades despite strong gains in the overall market as the group's name got entangled in the an allleged illegal cricket-betting app controversy.

According to the FIR, filed on November 7, the Mumbai police have registered a complaint against 32 people, including the promoter of the Mahadev app, under various sections of fraud and gambling. Reportedly, the police have named Mohit Burman, chairman of the business group; Gaurav Burman, director of the group; and others in the FIR.

The family said vested interests were behind the police complaint and they wanted to scuttle their (Dabur’s) move to acquire Religare Enterprises, a financial services company.