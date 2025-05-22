Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capex momentum likely to improve for Power Grid Corporation of India

Capex momentum likely to improve for Power Grid Corporation of India

Record project wins were also reported with ₹92,000 crore, and works-on-hand is ₹1.55 trillion. The management hopes capex improvement will translate to asset capitalisation of ₹28,000 crore in FY26

PGCIL secured a record 24 TBCB projects in FY25. In Q4FY25, on a consolidated basis, capex was Rs 8,600 crore and in FY25, capex of Rs 26,300 crore was incurred. Photo: Shutterstock

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) closed FY2025 with a flat profit of ₹15,500 crore. It was adversely impacted by the weak capitalisation of ₹9,000 crore in the year. The capex at ₹26,200 crore was up 110 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with the guidance of further improvement to ₹28,000 crore in FY26 and ₹35,000 crore in FY27.
 
Record project wins were also reported with ₹92,000 crore, and works-on-hand is ₹1.55 trillion. The management hopes capex improvement will translate to asset capitalisation of ₹28,000 crore in FY26.
 
The Q4FY25 results reported consolidated a net profit of ₹4,140 crore (down 0.6 per
