Caplin Point share price hits record high after ANVISA clears Chennai plant

Caplin Point stock rallies: Shares of Caplin Point rallied as much as 9.55 per cent to hit a fresh all time high of Rs 1,737.20 per share on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The surge in the share price came after the pharmaceutical company said that it received Zero observations for Caplin Steriles' injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility located at Gummidipoondi post inspection by ANVISA- Brazil.

In an exchange filing, Caplin Points said, “This is to inform you that ANVISA- Brazil conducted an inspection of Caplin Steriles’ injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility located at Gummidipoondi.”

The facility was inspected between August 12 and 16, 2024, the company said.

“It is indeed gratifying to have two back to back audits with Zero observations. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality compliance at all our sites. Brazil is an important part of our expansion plans in Latin America and this clearance opens the door to the largest market in that geography,” said CC Paarthipan, chairman Caplin Points.

Q1 financial performance

Caplin Point profit attributable to the owners, or bottomline, rose 20 per cent to Rs 124 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 103.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24).

The company’s revenue from operations, also known as topline surged 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 459 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 395.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), or operating profit, soared 20 per cent annually to Rs 151.8 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 126.5 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Its Ebitda margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 33.1 per cent in Q1FY25, from 32 per cent in Q1FY24.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sourcing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished formulations, research and development (R&D), and clinical research, with a global presence spanning Latin America, Africa, the USA, and other regions.

The company boasts an extensive portfolio featuring over 4,000 registered products and more than 650 formulations across 36 therapeutic areas. Its revenue base is diversified, with minimal dependency on any single product or therapeutic segment.

Currently, approximately 83 per cent of the company's sales are generated from Latin America, a region characterised by semi-regulated or non-regulated markets that allow for easier competition entry.

Caplin Point Laboratories also operates the healthcare e-commerce portal 'QuetenX,' which serves over 1,500 unique customers in Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.

At 10:19 AM, shares of Caplin Point were trading 8.74 per cent higher at Rs 1,724.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 80,474.74 levels.