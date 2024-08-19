Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty indicates positive start for Sensex, Nifty
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, August 19, 2024: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive start, quoting 72 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,670 levels
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, August 19, 2024: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a positive opening on Monday, buoyed by positive global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a positive start, quoting 72 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,670 levels.
Asia-Pacific markets broadly traded in green on Monday morning. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.07 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.88 per cent, and the Asia Dow traded up 0.21 per cent. However, Japan's Nikkei traded lower by 0.35 per cent, South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.44 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped by 0.07 per cent.
In the US markets overnight, the S&P 500 advanced 0.20 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.21 per cent.
Traders in Asia are eyeing key central bank releases this week, including the Bank of Korea’s rate decision, inflation data from Japan and Singapore, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s August meeting outcome, and China’s one-year and five-year loan prime rates.
Stocks to Watch Today
Piramal Enterprises: The promoters of Piramal Enterprises announced that on August 16, 2024, an entity within the Promoter Group purchased 616,615 equity shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., representing 0.27 per cent of the company's paid-up capital, on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). As a result of this purchase, the Promoter Group's shareholding in PEL has increased from 46.03 per cent to 46.30 per cent.
Adani Enterprises: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises has informed the exchanges that the Management Committee of the Company, at its meeting held on August 16, 2024, has approved and adopted the draft prospectus for the public issuance of non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to up to Rs 400 crores, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 400 crores, aggregating up to Rs 800 crores.
Vedanta: The Company has received an order from the Office of the Commissioner of Central Excise & CGST Commissionerate, confirming a penalty of Rs 99,36,210, along with a tax demand and applicable interest. The issue pertains to the reversal of Input Tax Credit for inputs/input services used for effecting exempted and non-GST supplies during FY 2019-20 and 2020-21.
8:57 AM
Expert Speaks: 'Nifty faces resistance at 24,700'
- The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to be positive on Aug 19, following GIFT Nifty trends indicating a gain of 88 points for the broader index. After a positive opening, Nifty can find support at 24,500 followed by 24,450 and 24,350. On the higher side, 24,700 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 24,750 and 24,800.
- The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 50,500, followed by 50,300 and 50,200. If the index advances further, 50,800 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 50,900 and 51,100.
- The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on August 16 as they bought equities worth Rs 766 crore, while domestic institutional investors also bought equities worth Rs 2606 crore on the same day.
- INDIAVIX was negative on Friday down by 6.69% and is currently trading at 14.4025.
- On Friday, global markets closed higher for the second consecutive day. Indian markets are expected to open on a positive note. The Nifty Index has surpassed its resistance level of 24,500, which will now serve as a strong support. On the upside, the markets could potentially move towards new highs. Traders holding long positions should maintain a trailing stop loss at 24,350 on a closing basis.
Views By: Hardik Matalia, Research Analyst, Choice Broking
8:35 AM
Stock Market news: Jackson Hole, DII flows in focus; GIFT Nifty at 24,700
Benchmark equity indices are likely to start the week on an upbeat note following the strong rally last Friday. At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,710 levels – hinting at a likely gap-up of over 100 points on the NSE Nifty 50 index today. READ MORE
8:32 AM
India's holding of American securities hits high of $241.9 bn in June
Japan was the top holder with securities worth over $1.11 trillion followed by China at the second spot with a holding valued at $780.2 billion in June, according to the latest data released by the US Treasury Department. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Street signs: A new charge to break resistance, Sebi casts the net, more
Bulls at the gate: A new charge to break resistance
Strong gains posted on Friday have shifted momentum back in favour of the bulls. The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 ended at 24,541, up 1.6 per cent — its best single-day gain since July 26. Although it remains 537 points (2.2 per cent) shy of its record high, the index is poised for further upside. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Nifty Outlook: Index may retest 25,000 levels as bulls eye further upside
The bulls are back, as recent sessions have established a base around the key support of the 50-Day EMA, and Friday's strong momentum suggests that prices are forming a structural bottom. Prices have closed above the recent congestion zone, and a range breakout is visible on the hourly charts. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stocks to watch on Aug 19: Piramal Ent, Jubilant Pharmova, Urja Global
Piramal Enterprises, Jubilant Pharmova, Hindustan Zinc, Maruti Suzuki India, Escorts Kubota, and Samvardhana Motherson International.. READ MORE
8:12 AM
BSE, Coromandel: Top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One for Aug 19
NSE Scrip – BSE : Last week, stocks related to trading platforms and exchanges were in the spotlight, and this particular stock also demonstrated technical signs of emerging from its recent period of inactivity, with potential to outperform in the near term. On the daily chart, the stock has confirmed a bullish ‘Inverse Head and Shoulders’ breakout, supported by a significant increase in volume and favorable indicator placement. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Will bulls stage comeback on D-Street? Here's what analysts suggest
The Nifty 50 Index is currently displaying a bullish trend on the charts, signaling a positive outlook for the near term. However, it's important to keep an eye on the key levels of 24,625 and 24,800. A close above 24,800 would likely add additional momentum to the current bullish trend. If this level is breached, the next resistance levels to watch would be 24900, 25010, and 25265 as the final target in this bullish phase. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today
Nestle India: NESTLEIND recently reached a peak of 2,645 on July 19, 2024, but since then, it has undergone a correction, shedding about 195 points, which translates to a 7 per cent decline in its price. Currently, the stock is beginning to show signs of stabilising as it approaches a critical support level, near its previous breakout range. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Brent Crude, WTI Crude trade higher
8:03 AM
Asia-Pacific markets trading mixed
7:58 AM
US markets settle higher; Nasdaq up 0.21%
7:49 AM
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:52 AM IST