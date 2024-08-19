Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GMR Airports stock price rises after July passenger traffic jumps 8% YoY

GMR Airports stock price rises after July passenger traffic jumps 8% YoY

The increase in stock price follows GMR Airports' release of its passenger traffic data for July 2024.

GMR Airports

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

GMR Airports in focus: Shares of GMR Airports surged as much as 2.13 per cent on Monday, August 19, 2024, reaching an intraday high of Rs 97.85 per share. 

The increase in stock price follows GMR Airports' release of its passenger traffic data for July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Passenger traffic in July 2024 saw an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase to 10,620,565 passengers. Domestic traffic grew 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while international traffic rose 9.3 per cent during the same period.

Since December 2023, passenger traffic has consistently exceeded 10 million passengers per month, according to GMR Airports.

Notably, the Mopa (Goa) airport experienced the most major growth, with a 21 per cent Y-o-Y increase, bringing its total to 334,655 passengers.

Delhi Airport

More From This Section

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 200, Nifty above 24,600; Zomato jumps 4%

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Waning demand expected to hit breakneck rally in India's auto stocks

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields may ease tracking US peers, market eyes fresh cues

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Stocks to watch on Aug 19: Piramal Ent, Jubilant Pharmova, Urja Global

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Nifty Outlook: Index may retest 25,000 levels as bulls eye further upside


In July 2024, Delhi Airport's passenger traffic surpassed 6.3 million, reflecting a 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Notably, the airport has maintained passenger traffic above 6 million per month since October 2023. 

GMR Airports also revealed that the new Terminal 1 is now operational.

Hyderabad Airport

Passenger traffic at Hyderabad Airport reached over 2.2 million in July 2024, marking a 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase. The airport has consistently handled more than 2 million passengers monthly since October 2023, GMR Airports said. 

Additionally, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced the Sunflower Program to enhance assistance for travellers with invisible disabilities.

Founded in May 1996 in Andhra Pradesh as Varalakshmi Vasavi Power Projects, the company changed its name to GMR Vasavi Infrastructure Finance in 1999 and later to GMR Airports Infrastructure.

GMR Airports specialises in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports, power generation, coal mining and exploration, highway development, and the management of special economic zones (SEZs). The company is also involved in construction and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracting activities.

At 9:35 AM, shares of GMR Airports were trading 0.89 per cent higher at Rs 96.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent higher at 80,567.25 levels.

Also Read

Stock pick

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

trading, market, stocks

BSE, Coromandel: Top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One for Aug 19

PremiumSaurabh Mukherjea, Founder & CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers

High-quality stocks at their cheapest in 20 years, says Saurabh Mukherjea

Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

Post solid Q1, Apollo Hospitals on track for all-round growth, say analysts

Suzlon

After nearly 300% rise in 1 year, does Suzlon stock have more upside left?

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE GMR Airports Airports in India S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon