close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Average daily cash volumes continue to dip; F&O segment hits new high

Markets remained volatile during the month amid the banking crisis in the developed world, boosting trading activity

SI Reporter
BSE, stock market, sensex
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The average daily trading volumes (ADTV) for the cash segment stood at Rs 52,649 crore in March, nearly 10 per cent below past 12-month average. Meanwhile, the ADTV for the futures and options (F&O) segment hit a new high of Rs 236 trillion (notional turnover for the options segment)—m
Or

Also Read

Samvat 2079: What is Muhurat trading? Check date, stock market timing

Sensex ends 158 pts up on Budget day after 2000 pts-swing, Nifty near 17600

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

Sebi holds settlement hearing over probe in 2021 trading halt at NSE

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

Topics : F&O | Markets | stock market trading

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Average daily cash volumes continue to dip; F&O segment hits new high

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read
Premium

Bonanza for debt funds in March, just before the new tax rules kick in

Mutual Fund
3 min read
Premium

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Sandeep Yadav, Senior Vice President, Head - Fixed Income, DSP Mutual Fund
4 min read
Premium

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
4 min read

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read
Premium

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car
3 min read

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 59,670; silver declines Rs 500 to Rs 74,000

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

IPOs
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon