Cautious near-term outlook to weigh on Info Edge amid weak IT hiring

The company’s billings in Q3 for the Naukri or recruitment segment were up 11 per cent year-on-year but were lower than Street expectations. This was slightly better than the 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth in the September quarter. The company had mentioned after the September quarter that the general hiring environment remains challenging, with global capability centres (GCCs) being the only bright spot. Realisations for the segment may remain under pressure, as Naukri adds more customers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Naukri’s profit before tax (PBT) margin declined 191 basis points year-on-year due to higher marketing expenses, although it improved sequentially.

Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain of Nomura Research believe the ongoing macro uncertainty in the US is impacting decision-making within the IT segment of the business. The weakness has continued in the domestic business as well, they add.

They have a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,585. Downside risks include a slow recovery in the recruitment classified vertical and disappointing performance of listed investments, the brokerage says.

Among other segments, real estate platform 99acres’ billings saw healthy growth of 14.4 per cent, though this was lower than estimates, which had pegged it about 300 basis points higher. The segment had posted revenue growth of 12.8 per cent in the September quarter, while billings growth was at 14 per cent year-on-year. The company witnessed faster growth in broker and channel partner billings compared to developer billings. Profit before tax loss from the segment increased sequentially in Q2, with the company indicating that operating profit breakeven would take time.

The education (Shiksha) and matrimony (Jeevansathi) verticals grew about 13.7 per cent and also disappointed the Street. Thus, overall billings growth at 11.8 per cent was also below expectations of over 13 per cent growth.

JM Financial has maintained an add rating with a revised December 2026 target price of Rs 1,430, unchanged from the earlier target. The valuation reflects a sharp correction in the share prices of investee companies Eternal and PB Fintech, valued at an unchanged holding company discount of 25 per cent to their respective current market prices.