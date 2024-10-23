Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these two stocks today

Buy City Union Bank | CMP: Rs 168 | SL: 162 | Target: TGT 182
Stock opened with a gap up and sustained its bullish strength which suggests strong bullish sentiment. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover which confirms the trend change upward.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Buy ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 1,267 | SL: Rs 1,225 | Target: Rs 1,360
Price has broken out of a consolidation zone on the daily time frame with higher-than-average buying volumes which could support the up move. The RSI Indicator has crossed its centreline and is rising which confirms the upward momentum.
Sell UPL Oct 30 Futures | CMP: Rs 530 | SL: Rs 550 | Target:R 490
Price has given a breakdown below the support levels on daily chart indicating weakness. The stock is also forming lower top lower bottom formation on weekly charts with resistance shifting on lower side.
More From This Section
(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia is a senior vice president, equity derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd)