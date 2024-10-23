Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these two stocks today

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these two stocks today

City Union Bank stock opened with a gap up and sustained its bullish strength which suggests strong bullish sentiment.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull, (Photo: Shutterstock)

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Buy City Union Bank | CMP: Rs 168 | SL: 162 | Target: TGT 182

Stock opened with a gap up and sustained its bullish strength which suggests strong bullish sentiment.  The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover which confirms the trend change upward.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Buy ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 1,267 | SL: Rs 1,225 | Target: Rs 1,360

Price has broken out of a consolidation zone on the daily time frame with higher-than-average buying volumes which could support the up move. The RSI Indicator has crossed its centreline and is rising which confirms the upward momentum.
 

Sell UPL Oct 30 Futures | CMP: Rs 530 | SL: Rs 550 | Target:R 490         

Price has given a breakdown below the support levels on daily chart indicating weakness. The stock is also forming lower top lower bottom formation on weekly charts with resistance shifting on lower side.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests selling Infy Oct Fut, Kotak Bank Oct Fut

Premiumcement industry

Cement companies' valuation hits new peaks despite weak earnings

SEBI

Sebi issues framework on ties between intermediaries, unauthorised advisors

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Markets log worst 1-day fall in 3 weeks amid FPI exit; Sensex falls 931 pts

SEBI

Sebi asks registered entities to end contracts with unregistered advisors


(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia is a senior vice president, equity derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd)

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty IT shows bearish signals with room for more corrections; details

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank: Check support, resistance & other key levels

Nifty50, nifty

Buy on dips advised for Nifty50 as index moves into this key tech formation

equity trading volumes, share market

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 21

share market stock market trading

Tube Investments, HDFC Life; top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

Topics : Stock calls City Union Bank Ltd City Union Bank ICICI Bank Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock exchanges S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon