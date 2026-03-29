Changing math: Earnings downgrades likely to overshadow valuation allure

At face value, such valuations have historically offered favourable entry points. However, returns at these levels are closely tied to the earnings cycle — whether markets are in an upgrade or downgrade phase.

According to an analysis by Goldman Sachs, when valuations are in the 17x–20x band, three-month returns average around 7 per cent during periods of earnings upgrades. In contrast, returns tend to be muted — or even negative — over three- and six-month horizons when earnings are being revised downwards. The findings are based on more than 270 observations since 2003.

The takeaway is clear: valuations cannot be viewed in isolation. The direction of earnings revisions is equally, if not more, critical.

Reflecting this shift, Goldman Sachs has downgraded Indian equities to “marketweight” from “overweight” and cut its Nifty 50 target to 25,900 from 29,300, citing a deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop, particularly persistently high energy prices that could weigh on corporate profitability.