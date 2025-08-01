Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Choice AMC gets nod for MF foray; brokers call for F&O universe expansion

Choice AMC gets nod for MF foray; brokers call for F&O universe expansion

Brokers lobby group Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) on Friday called for an expansion of the stock universe eligible for futures and options (F&O) to deepen the cash market

Sebi

India's largest bourse operator shared the information with its unit NSE Data and Analytics Limited “for onward distribution to a 3rd party vendor | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Choice AMC, a subsidiary of Choice International, has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to foray into mutual funds (MFs). The fund house will begin its operation with passive funds. “The MF platform will initially focus on passive products, in line with our objective to build a stable, scalable, and professionally managed asset management business,” said Arun Poddar, CEO of Choice International.
 
Brokers call for expansion of F&O universe 
Brokers lobby group Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) on Friday called for an expansion of the stock universe eligible for futures and options (F&O) to deepen the cash market. "To strengthen the equity market, Anmi recommends widening the universe of stocks eligible for derivatives trading," the association said in a release.
 
 
Data sharing: NSE settles case with Sebi for ₹40 cr 
National Stock Exchange of India, has settled a matter involving the sharing of confidential information of listed companies indirectly to a third-party vendor with the markets regulator for ₹40.35 crore ($4.6 million), the regulator said on Friday. India's largest bourse operator shared the information with its unit NSE Data and Analytics Limited “for onward distribution to a 3rd party vendor, without having any legally binding agreement in place,” Sebi said on Friday.
 
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

