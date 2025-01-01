Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Citichem India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, and listing schedule

Citichem India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, and listing schedule

Once the allotment of Citichem India IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE, and Kfin Technologies

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Citichem India IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of shares of Citichem India is likely to be finalized today, following the closure of the subscription window for its initial public offering (IPO). Citichem India, an SME offering that comprises a fresh issue of 12,20,000 equity shares at Rs 70 apiece and a lot size of 2,000 shares, witnessed enthusiastic participation from investors, as it was oversubscribed by a whopping 414 times, according to BSE data.
 
Once the allotment of Citichem India IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Kfin Technologies, which is also the registrar of the issue.  ALSO READ: Leo Dry Fruits IPO opens today
 
 
Investors can also follow these direct links to check the Citichem India IPO allotment status:
 
Check Citichem India IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Citichem India IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Also Read

IPO

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 2: Subscription rises 17x, GMP zooms 44%

IPO

Leo Dry Fruits IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

ipo market listing share market

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, other details

pharma

Senores Pharma IPO listing jackpot: Shares debut at bumper 52% premium

IPO

Anya Polytech IPO closes today; Subscription rises 47x, GMP zooms 28%

 
The company, in its Red Herring Prospectus, stated that it intends to use the proceeds from the IPO for capital expenditure for the acquisition of property as well as for purchasing transportation vehicles and accessories. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as for meeting the issue expenses.  ALSO READ: Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 2
 
Citichem India IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Citichem India continue to command a solid premium in the grey market as the IPO allotment process is underway. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company's shares were trading at Rs 90, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 20 or 28.57 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 70.
 
The current grey market premium (GMP) trends indicate a favorable listing for the company's shares on the BSE SME platform, scheduled on Friday, January 3, 2025. However, it is worth noting that GMP trends in unregulated grey markets may not accurately predict listing performance. Consequently, actual results may differ from projections, highlighting the importance of informed investment decisions.
 
About Citichem India
Citichem India was incorporated in 1992 and supplies organic and inorganic chemicals to the pharmaceutical industry. The company trades in specialty chemicals, bulk drugs, and intermediates for various industries. Citichem India also supplies food preservatives and chemicals under its brand name. The company operates through business divisions including specialty chemicals, food chemicals, and laboratory chemicals. As of June 2024, Citichem India had 9 employees.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex subdued at 78,150; Smallcaps, media stks gain, auto, metal drag

share market stock market trading

SJVN share price zooms 6% on inking MoU worth Rs 5,663 cr with Bihar govt

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto share price falls 3% as December 2024 sales miss estimates

market stocks us market share market bullish

Kalpataru Projects gains over 3% after securing orders worth Rs 1,011 cr

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

IREDA share price rally 6% on strong Q3FY25 business update; details here

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP IPOs SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs share market IPO activity IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon