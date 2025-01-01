Business Standard

Home / Markets / News / Kalpataru Projects gains over 3% after securing orders worth Rs 1,011 cr

Kalpataru Projects gains over 3% after securing orders worth Rs 1,011 cr

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) gained 3.3 per cent at Rs 1340.95 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) gained 3.3 per cent at Rs 1340.95 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. Kalpataru Projects share price jumped after the company received new orders worth Rs 1,011 crore.
 
The orders include transmission and distribution (T&D) business in overseas market, orders in the railway business in India  and orders in the buildings and factories (B&F) business in India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. 
 
“We are pleased with the strong momentum in order inflows, which has significantly strengthened our order book, with YTD inflows now exceeding Rs 17,300 Crores. Notably, 85 per cent of these orders come from our core T&D and B&F businesses. The T&D business has grown steadily in the last three quarters, while the B&F business has strengthened its leadership with new and repeat orders,” said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, Kalpataru Projects. 
 
 
KPIL reported a 40 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.56 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 aided by higher income.
 
It had posted a net profit of Rs 89.89 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year. Its total income rose to Rs 4,946.98 crore from Rs 4,530.49 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 22,261.06 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 38.97 times and at an earning per share of Rs 33.45. 
 
At 1:50 PM; the shares of the company were up 0.50 per cent at Rs 1303.55  a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 77,912.06 level. 
 
KPIL is a specialised EPC company engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. 
 
KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. 
 

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

