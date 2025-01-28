Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CLN Energy IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing schedule

CLN Energy IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing schedule

Once the basis of allotment for CLN Energy IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CLN Energy IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for shares of CLN Energy is expected to be finalised today, January 28, 2025, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO) subscription window. Rs 72.30 crore SME IPO, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 2.89 million equity shares, was priced in a band of Rs 235-250 per share, with a minimum lot size of 600 shares.
 
The public offering was oversubscribed by 5.42 times by the end of the subscription period.
 
How to Check CLN Energy IPO allotment status?
Once the basis of allotment for CLN Energy IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue.
 
 
Investors can also use the following direct links to check the CLN Energy IPO allotment status:

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 370 pts higher at 75,740; Nifty at 22,950; Bank, financial stks gain

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tumbles 824 pts, Nifty at 22,829; all sectors end in red

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

CLN Energy IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Denta Water IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, expected listing price

ipo listing

EMA Partners India share lists at 26% premium, misses IPO GMP forecast

 
Check CLN Energy IPO allotment status on BSE:
 
Check CLN Energy IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:
 
CLN Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP)
In the grey market, the unlisted shares of CLN Energy continue to trade flat at Rs 250 apiece, which is also the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. As a result, the grey market premium (GMP) for CLN Energy IPO stands at nil as of Tuesday, January 28, 2025. This indicates a potentially lackluster listing for the company’s shares on BSE SME, scheduled for Thursday, January 30, 2025.
 
However, it is worth noting that GMP trends in unregulated grey markets may not accurately predict listing performance. Consequently, actual results may differ from projections.
 
CLN Energy IPO objective
As outlined in the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), CLN Energy will utilise the net proceeds from the issue to fund the purchase of machinery and equipment and working capital requirements. Additionally, the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
About CLN Energy
CLN Energy is a manufacturer of customized lithium-ion batteries and motors for electric vehicles. The company offers B2B solutions for mobility applications such as electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, including traction applications, as well as stationary applications like solar, ESS (Energy Storage Systems), and telecommunications. CLN Energy operates two manufacturing facilities located in Noida and Pune, Maharashtra. Its products are sold under the ‘CLN Energy’ brand.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nifty Jan expiry strategy: Kotak Securities recommends a Short Strangle

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, Bonus: BPCL, MPS, Technopack Polymers to remain in focus today

equity trading volumes, share market

Stocks to Watch, Jan 28: Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Coal India, Tata Steel, Emami

bajaj cng bike freedom 125, bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: 2W growth may aid revenue; PAT may rise up to 7% YoY

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPOs SME IPOs BSE SME initial public offerings IPOs IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon