Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CLSA downgrades TCS, HCLT; Nifty IT sheds 5% from 52-week high in February

The Nifty IT index was the leading sectoral loser in Tuesday's trade, down nearly 2 per cent at its intra-day low of 36,613. With this, the index has shed 5 per cent from its 52-week high of 38,560

Regulatory woes resurface for Indian pharma companies as stocks fall

Harshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of IT companies took a beating on Tuesday, dragging equity markets, after global brokerage CLSA reportedly downgraded IT largecaps TCS and HCLTech, saying the sector's outlook in 2024 remains weak, which is not being reflected in the current valuations. 

The Nifty IT index was the leading sectoral loser in Tuesday's trade, down nearly 2 per cent at its intra-day low of 36,613. With this, the index has shed 5 per cent from its 52-week high of 38,560 reached on Feb 19. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The weakness over the last few weeks follows a hotter-than-expected surprise increase in US consumer prices last month, which has pushed back hopes of Fed rate cuts to June this year against early bets of March.  

In Tuesday's trade, TCS, Infosys, Wipro fell 1-2 per cent intra-day. Persistent Systems, Mphasis, Coforge were other top losers from midcaps, down 2 per cent each. 

As per reports, CLSA has downgraded TCS and HCLTech to 'sell' from 'underperform', while leaving the target prices unchanged at Rs 3,925 and Rs 1,536, respectively. It has further reiterated 'sell' ratings on Wipro and LTIMindtree. 

CLSA reportedly said it sees more downside risk to its FY25 earnings estimates for IT companies, even as the stocks have posted a handsome rally in the last 11 months on hopes of a turaround in the coming fiscal led by US Fed rate cuts.  

So far in FY24, the Nifty IT index has rallied 30 per cent, in line with a 29 per cent rise in the Nifty benchmark. Among stocks, Persistent Systems led the gains with a sharp surge of 84 per cent in this period, followed by L&T Tech, Coforge and HCLTech that have risen 51-69 per cent. 

Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys have gained 15-42 per cent so far in FY24.

As per Trendlyne, the NiftyIT index current PE basis 1-year trailing EPS is 32 times, above the 5-year average of 27 times.

Despite the rally however, analysts at CLSA maintain a contrarion view as they believe the outlook for IT sector's key clients/verticals has not changed much from last year. 

Also Read

Nifty IT slides for second day with 1% fall: What's weighing on IT stocks?

Will IT sector be the dark horse of 2024 on rate cuts? What analysts say

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

SBI hits new high, up 31% in 6 weeks; market-cap nears Rs 7 trillion mark

Will Tata Motors drive out of Nifty, Sensex, MSCI, FTSE? What analysts say

IIFL Finance breaks key support post RBI ban; chart hints more pain ahead

CLSA reiterates 'buy' on Star Health; sees 28% upside ahead

Bitcoin hits two-year peak breaking over $68,000, gains 50% in 2024


"Banking, retail, telecom, which are the key verticals for most of the Indian IT companies, their outlook for 2024 is not very different from 2023", read the note. 

Further, the brokerage noted that the top-down approach to IT services demand outlook is reminiscent of 2019 and the 2024 guidance from global IT companies like Cognizant, Capgemini, Genpact, EPAM and Globant does not exude confidence.

It expects a mid-single-digit revenue growth guidance by HCLTech and Infosys in April 2024, which will be a negative catalyst for TCS, HCLTech and Wipro.
Topics : IT stocks Buzzing stocks TCS HCLTech Nifty IT Nifty IT Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon