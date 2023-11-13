Coal India hits over 7-year high post Q2 results; zooms 47% since September

The gains came after the company reported a better than expected September quarter (Q2FY24). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 64,968 at 09:33 AM.

Since September this year, the market price of Coal India has zoomed 47 per cent.

The company has also declared the first interim dividend for FY24 at Rs 15.25 per share and fixed November 21, 2023 as the record date for the same

Shares of Coal India rose 2 per cent on BSE to hit the highest level in over seven years. The stock touched Rs 337.75, its highest since September 2016, in Monday’s otherwise weak intra-day trade.