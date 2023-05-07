close

Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Slowdown in revenue growth, spike in interest expenses hit Q4 earnings

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
The corporate results for the January-March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23) are turning out to be a whimper after a strong showing by early-bird companies. The combined net profits of 390 companies that have declared their fourth-quarter results are up just 2.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY23, which is the worst performance by them since April-June 2020 (Q1FY21).
In comparison, their combined net profits were up 47.6 per cent YoY in Q4FY22 and 3.4 per cent in Q3FY23. Corporate earnings have taken a beating from a slowdown in revenue growth and a sharp rise in interest expenses.
Combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of banks and non-bank lenders) of the companies in the Business Standard sample were up 13.8 per cent YoY in Q4FY23, growing at the slowest pace in the last nine quarters.
First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

