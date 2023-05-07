Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

The corporate results for the January-March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23) are turning out to be a whimper after a strong showing by early-bird companies. The combined net profits of 390 companies that have declared their fourth-quarter results are up just 2.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY23, which is the worst performance by them since April-June 2020 (Q1FY21).
In comparison, their combined net profits were up 47.6 per cent YoY in Q4FY22 and 3.4 per cent in Q3FY23. Corporate earnings have taken a beating from a slowdown in revenue growth and a sharp rise in interest expenses.
Combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of banks and non-bank lenders) of the companies in the Business Standard sample were up 13.8 per cent YoY in Q4FY23, growing at the slowest pace in the last nine quarters.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or