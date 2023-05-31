In this section

May 31 2023

The Indian markets have seen a good run in the last three months with the S&P BSE Sensex rising around 7 per cent and the Nifty50 moving up 7.5 per cent. The next leg of the market rally from here on, analysts suggest, will be driven by a growth in corporate earnings over the next few quarters. That said, they do not expect material / sharp downgrades to India Inc’s earnings estimates despite headwinds for the economy.

“We believe that after a weak start to the year, the market is now in a two-step forward phase. A good fourth quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q4-FY23) earnings season lends support to our conviction. While market could still see some earnings downgrade as we move deeper into the current year, chances of any sharp downgrade to earnings are limited,” wrote Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific at HSBC in a recent coauthored note with Amit Sachdeva and Anurag Dayal.

