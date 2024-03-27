Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Crizac files IPO papers with Sebi for Rs 1,000 cr, consists entirely of OFS

The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters, Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal, with no fresh issue component

ipo market listing share market

Crizac facilitated enrolment applications from over 72 countries through its registered agents on its technology platform. It processed more than 3.82 lakh student applications and collaborated with over 140 global universities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Student recruitment solution provider Crizac Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to garner Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering.
The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters, Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal, with no fresh issue component.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The OFS consists of sale of equity shares worth Rs 841 crore by Pinky Agarwal and up to Rs 159 crore by Manish Agarwal. The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.
Since the issue is an OFS, Crizac will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.
The Kolkata-based company offers international student recruitment solutions to global institutions of higher education in the United Kingdom, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
Crizac has established partnerships with leading universities in the UK and is a major player in student recruitment from India to the UK, holding a significant market share of about 13 per cent based on the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the UK in 2023, the draft papers quoted a F&S report.
Over the last three years, Crizac facilitated enrolment applications from over 72 countries through its registered agents on its technology platform. It processed more than 3.82 lakh student applications and collaborated with over 140 global universities.
Crizac's pro forma consolidated revenue from operations during the fiscal year 2023 jumped 79.5 per cent to Rs 472.97 crore from Rs 263.53 crore in the previous year. Besides, profit after tax (PAT) grew 65.50 per cent to Rs 112.14 crore for the financial year 2023 from Rs 67.76 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
 

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

NCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 150 Assistant Foreman posts at nclcil.in

BSE announces 25 stocks eligible for T+0 settlement cycle from Thursday

SBI, Bajaj Auto among 25 stocks eligible for same-day settlement, says BSE

NBFC stock hits 10% upper circuit after tanking 50% in last 17 trading days

Rupee's decline to record low triggers biggest selloff in Indian bonds

Torrent Power up 7%, hits 52 week high on lower spot LNG prices

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Stock Market IPOs Fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon