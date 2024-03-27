Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI, Bajaj Auto among 25 stocks eligible for same-day settlement, says BSE

The new T+0 settlement cycle reduces transactional risks and enhances market efficiency by providing immediate liquidity to investors, said analysts at ICICI Direct

SBI, state bank of india

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum and State Bank of India are among 25 stocks eligible for optional same-day settlement starting from March 28, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said on Wednesday.
Indian markets operate on a T+1 settlement cycle for all stocks currently, which means that the purchase and sale of shares will reflect in the demat accounts of investors one day after the transaction.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The new T+0 settlement cycle reduces transactional risks and enhances market efficiency by providing immediate liquidity to investors, said analysts at ICICI Direct.
Implementing this could also result in increased trading opportunities and reduced settlement risks for investors, they added.
The T+0 settlement will be optional for 25 stocks and will be applicable only for trades executed between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. IST, India's markets regulator SEBI said in a circular on March 21.
To avoid market distortions due to price discrepancies for shares trading in both settlement cycles, trading in the T+0 cycle will be subject to a price band of 100 basis points above or below prices under the T+1 cycle, according to BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

Govt halves support to oil firms, defers filling strategic oil reserves

India's natural gas demand is expected to rise 6% in 2024, says IEA

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

This stock froze in 10% upper circuit after tanking 50% in 17 trading days

Rupee's decline to record low triggers biggest selloff in Indian bonds

Torrent Power up 7%, hits 52 week high on lower spot LNG prices

Maruti Suzuki market cap crosses Rs 4 trillion; stock jumps 4%

IIFL, Geojit: Brokerage stocks tank up to 40% in 2 mths; Time for pullback?

Topics : SBI Card state bank of india uk BSE NSE Indian stock exchanges share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon