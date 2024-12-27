Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 10:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DAM Capital shares list at 39% premium; fall short of IPO GMP forecasts

DAM Capital shares list at 39% premium; fall short of IPO GMP forecasts

DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing: DAM Capital Advisors shares listed at Rs 392.90 apiece on the BSE, and Rs 393 apiece on the NSE against the issue price of Rs 283

ipo listing

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing today: Shares of investment bank DAM Capital Advisors made a bumper debut on the bourses on Friday, December 27, 2024, following the completion of its IPO rounds. DAM Capital Advisors shares listed at Rs 392.90 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a premium of Rs 109.90 or 38.83 per cent against the issue price of Rs 283.
 
On  the National Stock Exchange (NSE), DAM Capital Advisors shares listed at Rs 393 apiece, showing a slightly higher premium of Rs 110 or 38.87 per cent against the issue price. With the IPO listing, investors who were allotted the company's shares made a profit of around Rs 110 per share or over 38 per cent.
 
  However, DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing was slightly below grey market expectations, as the company’s shares were trading at Rs 426 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 143 or 50.53 per cent over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 283.  ALSO READ: Transrail Lighting IPO listing
 
DAM Capital Advisors IPO details
DAM Capital Advisors IPO was available in a price band of Rs 269-283 per share, with a lot size of 53 shares. The public offering was open for subscription from Thursday, December 19, 2024, to Monday, December 23, 2024.

Also Read

Ipo listing today

Mamata Machinery IPO listing brings hefty gain; shares list at 147% premium

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Concord Enviro share list at 19% premium on BSE; misses IPO GMP trend

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Transrail Lighting IPO listing: Shares list at 36% premium on BSE, NSE

IPO

Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Photo: Shutterstock

Market Today: Nifty today; Unimech IPO allotment; Mamata, Sanathan listing

 
By the end of the subscription period, the Rs 840 crore offering of DAM Capital Advisors received bids for 1,70,76,86,129 shares against the 2,08,04,632 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 82.08 times, according to NSE data. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) placed the highest bids, oversubscribing their reserved quota by 166.33 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 98.62 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 27.13 times.
 
The basis of share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.
 
In its Red Herring Prospectus, DAM Capital Advisors stated that it would not receive any proceeds from the offer-for-sale by the selling shareholders. The selling shareholders will receive their respective portions of the proceeds after deducting their share of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes. 
About DAM Capital Advisors
DAM Capital Advisors is a leading investment bank in India, offering a comprehensive range of financial services. These include investment banking solutions such as equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), and structured finance advisory. The company also provides institutional equities services, including broking and research
 

More From This Section

market stocks us market share market bullish

VA Tech Wabag climbs 7% after bagging order worth Rs 700 cr: details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts higher at 79,000; Nifty at 23,900; Auto index jumps 2%

Coca Cola coke

Jubilant FoodWorks rises 2%, hits 52-wk high on inking pact with Coca-Cola

Ultratech Cement

Star Cement shares zoom 8% as Ultratech to buy 8.6% stake for Rs 851 crore

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Dixon Technologies up 2% as unit inks MoU with Cellecor Gadgets; details

Topics : IPO listing time IPO GMP IPO allotment share market Buzzing stocks Share price BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO Allotment TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon