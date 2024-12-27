Business Standard

Dixon Technologies up 2% as unit inks MoU with Cellecor Gadgets; details

Dixon Technologies up 2% as unit inks MoU with Cellecor Gadgets; details

Dixon Technologies' share price rose after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Dixon Electro Manufacturing, entered into a MoU with Cellecor Gadgets for manufacturing of Refrigerators

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Dixon Technologies share price: Shares of electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies rose as much as 2.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 18,384.90 per share on Friday, December 27, 2024. 
 
Dixon Technologies' share price rose after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Dixon Electro Manufacturing, entered into a MoU with Cellecor Gadgets for manufacturing of Refrigerators and its related components for Cellecor.
 
Cellecor is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. Cellecor offers a range of products including Mobile Phones, Smart TVs, Soundbars, Smartwatches, Kitchen Appliances and Home Appliances like Washing Machine, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Air Coolers, Geysers, and Heaters among many other products. 
 
 
“We are delighted to announce that Dixon Electro Manufacturing has entered into an MoU with Cellecor for manufacturing of Refrigerators and its related components. By this partnership, Dixon Electro Manufacturing will increase its customer base in the Refrigerator segment. Further, this partnership represents a strategic milestone and commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers,” said Atul B. Lall, vice chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies.
 
About Dixon Technologies 

Dixon Technologies is a prominent homegrown company specialising in design-focused manufacturing solutions across consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone markets in India. 
 
The company’s extensive product portfolio includes LED TVs, washing machines, LED bulbs, tubelights, downlighters, mobile phones, wearables, hearables, refrigerators, and telecom and IT hardware products.
 
In addition to manufacturing, Dixon Technologies provides reverse logistics solutions, including repair and refurbishment services for LED TV panels. 
 
The market capitalisation of Dixon Technologies is 1,10,440.35 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category. 
 
The 52-week high of Dixon Technologies share is Rs 19,149.80 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 5,785 per share. 
 
At 9:17 AM, Dixon Technologies shares were trading 1.75 per cent higher at Rs 18,325.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 78,607.62 levels.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

