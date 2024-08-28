DCX Systems stock price soars 4% on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

DCX Systems stock gains: Shares of DCX Systems soared as much as 4.23 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 344.50 per share on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The surge in DCX Systems share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 187.29 crore from an overseas customer.

DCX Systems, via an exchange filing said, “We wish to inform you that the company has received a contract/order for $22,323,200 (equivalent to about Rs 187.29 crore at exchange rate of 1 USD = INR 83.90) from an overseas customer.”

Under the order details, the company will be required to supply electronic kits, DCX Systems said in a statement. The order needs to be executed within 12 months, it added.

Earlier this month, DCX Systems secured orders of Rs 107.08 crore from domestic and overseas customers. The order was for the supply of electronic kits and cable & wire harness assemblies.

Financial performance

DCX Systems’ profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 2.94 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), as opposed to Rs 9.60 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24).

The company’s topline or revenue stood at Rs 138.08 crore in the June quarter of FY25, as against Rs 170.10 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Earnings before interest, tax (Ebit) came in at Rs 10.7 crore in Q1FY25, as opposed to Rs 18.5 crore in Q1FY24. Consequently, Ebit margin stood at 7.75 per cent in Q1FY25 as compared to 10.88 per cent in Q1FY24.

The company’s order book as on June 30, 2024 was Rs 1,937 crore, the company said in a statement.

DCX Systems, based in Bengaluru, specialises in manufacturing electronic subsystems and cable harnesses for the aerospace and defence sectors.

Their product range includes system integration, radar systems, sensors, electronic warfare equipment, missiles, communication systems, and various cable assemblies such as radio frequency, coaxial, mixed signal, power, and data cables.

Additionally, DCX Systems offers repair support for their products and collaborates with both domestic and international OEMs as an Indian Offset Partner (IOP).

The market capitalisation of DCX Systems is Rs 3,809.42 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

The 52-week high of DCX Systems is Rs 451.90 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 235 apiece.



At 1:41 PM, shares of DCX Systems were trading 4.05 per cent higher at Rs 343.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent or 255.64 points higher at 81,967.40 levels.