Yield-to-maturity in debt mutual funds continue to trend downwards

The yield-to-maturity (YTM) in debt mutual funds (MFs) has continued to trend downwards after hitting post-pandemic highs in February.
At the end of April, the YTM of most scheme categories were 15–65 basis points (bps) lower compared to those in February.
MFs are expected to report further moderation in YTM when they release the end-May figures in June.
