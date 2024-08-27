Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DEE Development Engineers shares soar on order win from L&T's unit

DEE Development Engineers shares soar on order win from L&T's unit

Share price of DEE Development Engineers soared up to 3.1 per cent at Rs 362 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday deals

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of DEE Development Engineers soared up to 3.1 per cent at Rs 362 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals.

This positive performance followed the company securing a purchase order worth Rs 26.58 crore from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, a division of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The order involves piping spool fabrication, including NDT, PWHT, blasting, and painting.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

DEE Development Engineers specialises in providing customised process piping solutions for sectors such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and other process industries through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing.

The stock price of the company has soared 8.3 per cent from its issue price of Rs 203. The company debuted on the Indian bourses on August 26, 2024 and successfully raised Rs 418.01 crore.

At the time of the IPO, the brokerage firm Swastika Investmart had stated that DEE has a strong competitive position with established clients and boasts a diverse portfolio of specialised offerings. It also benefits from a robust order book and consistent financial performance. 

However, some key risks necessitate careful consideration, the brokerage highlighted.  DEE's business is susceptible to downturns in the industries it serves, such as oil and gas, power, and chemicals, analysts said. Additionally, competition from both domestic and international players presents a challenge. Furthermore, losses incurred by its subsidiaries require monitoring.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near record highs at 25,065, Sensex up 170pts; FMCG, Metal down

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SBI Card, Usha Martin: These 3 stocks crossed 200-DMA; what to expect next?

SEBI

National Infrastructure Trust files papers with Sebi for Rs 1,600 cr IPO

ipo market listing share market

Orient Technologies IPO: GMP hints double digit listing gains for investors

shares

Ceigall India shares rally 7% after net profits soar 69% in Q1FY25 earnings


Q1FY25 show
In the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), the company’s net profit stood at Rs 3.19 crores against net loss of Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

Meanwhile, revenues jumped 17.56 per cent to Rs 184.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.34 crore during the same quarter last year. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,434.50 crore. At 02:36 PM the shares of the company pared gains slipping into red and were trading 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 350 per share. By comparison the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 81,831 levels. 


Also Read

jewellery

Ramesh Damani Portfolio: This jewellery stock has zoomed 90% in 15 days

LIC

Here is why SBI Life, HDFC Life, LIC shares rallied up to 4% on BSE today

Compensatory tariff to Tata &amp; Adani Power: Case goes back to square one

Adani Power shares surge after incorporating new unit in Middle East

Lupin Pharma

Lupin market capitalisation nears Rs 1-trillion mark; shares rise 2%

share market stock market trading

Here's why Datamatics shares hit 20% upper circuit on Aug 27; details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon