Derivatives inclusion puts Hindustan Zinc, PNB Housing, Inox Wind in focus

Hindustan Zinc, PNB Housing Finance , and Inox Wind are expected to draw attention ahead of their inclusion in the derivatives segment on March 28.

Already, Hindustan Zinc and Inox Wind have rallied over 10 per cent each since March 6, when NSE issued a notification pertaining to their futures and options (F&O) inclusion, while PNB Housing has gained roughly 3 per cent.

Market players said investors should not rule out further gains in the run-up to their inclusion, given the positive turn in market sentiment.

Their addition will increase the total number of companies with F&O contracts to