Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Bajaj Holdings, 7 others go ex-date tomorrow

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Bajaj Holdings, 7 others go ex-date tomorrow

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-date tomorrow due to dividend, amalgamation, bonus issue, and stock split

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, bonus, stock-split today: Shares of Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Maharashtra Scooters, and Adtech Systems will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, following their announcements of dividends amounting to Rs 65, Rs 110, and Re 1 per share, respectively. Additionally, Deep Energy Resources, and Ador Fontech will trade ex-date due to amalgamation announcements, while Starlineps Enterprises will trade ex-date for both dividend payments and a stock split. Swastika Investmart will also trade ex-date tomorrow for a stock split. Meanwhile, NDR Auto Components will trade ex-date tomorrow for the bonus issue the company has announced.

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-date tomorrow for amalgamation, bonus issue, and stock split:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Deep Energy Resources: Shares of Deep Energy Resources will trade ex-date tomorrow as part of the company's amalgamation with Savla Oil and Gas, and Prabha Energy. The equity shares to be issued by Prabha Energy are scheduled to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Ador Fontech: Ador Fontech's shares will trade ex-date tomorrow following the company’s announcement of its merger with Ador Welding. The company has also fixed tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, 2024, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders of Ador Fontech who will receive shares of Ador Welding.

Starlineps Enterprises: The company’s shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for both a bonus issue, and a stock split. According to the company’s filings, it has declared a 1:1 bonus issue, granting shareholders one additional share for each share they hold as of the record date. The company has also approved a stock split, dividing each Rs 5 face value share into five shares of Rs 1 each.

Swastika Investmart: Shares of Swastika Investmart  will also go ex-date on September 25, 2024, for a stock split, with each Rs 10 face value share being split into five shares with a Rs 2 face value.

More From This Section

PremiumInox, PVR Inox

Strong content pipeline, asset light model to drive gains for PVR Inox

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; China rolls out support

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market today: GIFT Nifty tops 26k, China rate cut, Northern Arc IPO listing

stock market trading

Here's how to trade Nifty Financial Services, PSU Bank indices on Sept 24

bse sensex nifty stock market

Markets hit fresh highs on optimism after Federal Reserve rate cut


NDR Auto Components: Shares of NDR Auto Components will trade ex-date tomorrow after the company announced a 1:1 bonus issue for its shareholders. According to exchange data, shareholders will receive one bonus share for each equity share held. However, the company remains under Additional Surveillance

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks To Watch: Adani Power, Vodafone Idea, PNB, Reliance Power, V2 Retail

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

M&M Fin Services shares surge after board approves Rs 750 cr fundraise

share market stock market trading

This Smallcap stock rises over 3% on new launch announcement: details

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Amber Enterprises zooms 19%, stock hits new peak on strong growth outlook

valuation stock market

ICICI Pru hits lifetime high as CRISIL reaffirms 'AAA' rating on NCDs

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend Bonus payouts High dividend tocks dividend income share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon