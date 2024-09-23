Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This Smallcap stock rises over 3% on new launch announcement: details

This Smallcap stock rises over 3% on new launch announcement: details

The uptick in the company's stock price came on the back of the news that the company plans to launch a new line of business in the area of jobs called 'ManyJobs'

share market stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bharat Matrimony’s flagship brand Matrimony.com jumped up to 3.29 per cent to the day’s high of Rs 793 on the BSE during the intra-day deals on Monday. The uptick in the company’s stock price came on the back of the news that the company plans to launch a new line of business in the area of jobs called ‘ManyJobs’.

Matrimony.com, in the exchange filing dated Friday, September 20, further said, “The jobs market in India presents tremendous opportunity, specifically grey-collar jobs. While there are scale players operating in the white-collar jobs space, we see significant opportunity and whitespace in the grey-collar jobs market. ‘ManyJobs’ will focus exclusively on the grey-collar jobs market and specifically on frontline and entry-level jobs that would help in the differentiated offering and build expertise.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

The company is planning the initial launch for the Tamil Nadu market in both English and vernacular (Tamil).

Matrimony.com encompasses various matchmaking services, with its flagship brand Bharat Matrimony. Bharat Matrimony and its regional services cater to Indians across states and languages, offering 17 regional services such as Tamil Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, Marathi Matrimony, Punjabi Matrimony, Kerala Matrimony, Kannada Matrimony, Bengali Matrimony, among others.

As of September 23, 2024, the company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,714.06 crore on the BSE. The company is a constituent of the BSE SmallCap index.

Shares of Matrimony.com have yielded a return of 33.24 per cent year-to-date. 

The counter has appreciated 2.23 per cent in the last one month, 22.79 per cent in the last three months, 50.84 per cent in the last six months, and 32.13 per cent in the last one year.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at record, Sensex up 350 pts at 84,900, Nifty at 25,950

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Amber Enterprises zooms 19%, stock hits new peak on strong growth outlook

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO! Casagrand Premier files DRHP for Rs 1,100-cr issue with Sebi

valuation stock market

ICICI Pru hits lifetime high as CRISIL reaffirms 'AAA' rating on NCDs

The construction site of Navi Mumbai International Airport in Navi Mumbai in Nov. 2023.

NBCC shares rise on order worth Rs 1,261 crore from Bihar's Health Ministry


Matrimony.com shares have a 52-week range of Rs 848-499 on the BSE.

At around 2:50 pm on Monday, the small-cap company’s shares were quoted trading at Rs 769.90, up merely 0.06 per cent from its previous close of Rs 769.45 on the BSE.

Matrimony.com shares have traded in the range of Rs 793-768.05 on the BSE on Monday.

Also Read

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

Maharatna stock in focus: ONGC shares jump 3%; what's behind the rally?

Cochin shipyard shares

Cochin Shipyard shares hits 10% upper circuit ahead of ex-dividend date

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

PN Gadgil loses luster after solid debut; stock down 17% from record high

Pharma stocks

Aurobindo Pharma arm receives EIR from USFDA for Andhra Unit; stock down 2%

share market

Torrent Power shares jump 5% on receiving Letter of Intent from Maha Discom

Topics : Stock movemnet share market Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Matrimony.com

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon