Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: These 10 stocks to turn ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: These 10 stocks to turn ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of stocks turning ex-date next week for their respective corporate actions, as per BSE data, along with key details

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: Shares of PC Jeweller, Linc, Sky Gold, Sacheta Metals, and six others will remain in the spotlight next week as they turn ex-date following the announcements of their corporate actions, such as dividends, stock splits, and bonus issues. 
 
Among them, BSE data shows that Sacheta Metals, Styrenix Performance Materials, and Bambino Agro Industries will remain in focus due to dividend rewards for shareholders. Sky Gold, Rajeshwari Cans, and Bharat Seats will attract attention following the announcements of bonus equity shares. 
 
Meanwhile, Linc will gain prominence following announcements related to both bonus shares and the subdivision of shares. Additionally, Shish Industries and PC Jeweller will remain in focus due to their stock split announcements.
 
 
Here are the details of the shares, their corporate announcements, and other key information:
 
Sky Gold: The company's board has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 9:1, i.e., 9 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as Monday, December 16, 2024.
 
Rajeshwari Cans: The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 10 each. The record date for eligibility has been set as Thursday, December 19, 2024. Notably, the company is under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure - Stage 1 on the BSE.
 
Bharat Seats: The company has announced a bonus issue of 1 bonus share for every 1 equity share held by shareholders as of the record date. The stock will trade ex-date on December 20, 2024.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,700 pts from day's low to 81,800; FMCG, IT lead gains

Airtel

Bharti Airtel stock hits 7-week high; shares surge 4% on heavy volumes

market stocks us market share market bullish

CRISIL shares reach all time high, rally 5% on acquiring 4% stake in OPL

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Here's why Waaree Energies share price slipped 4% in trade on December 13

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Nifty Metal slips 3% intraday; SAIL, NMDC down over 4%, Tata Steel over 2%

 
Linc: The company will remain in focus for two separate corporate actions. The company has announced the subdivision/split of equity shares, where each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 2 (two) equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up. In addition, the company has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, which means 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 will be issued for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5. Both the record date and the ex-date for these corporate actions have been fixed as December 20, 2024.
 
Shish Industries: The company has announced the subdivision/split of equity shares, where 1 equity share of Rs 10 face value will be split into 10 equity shares of Re 1 face value each, fully paid-up. The record date and ex-date for this announcement have been set as December 17, 2024.
 
PC Jeweller: The company has announced the subdivision/split of equity shares, where 1 (one) equity share of Rs 10 face value will be split into 10 equity shares of Re 1 face value each, fully paid-up. The record date and ex-date for this announcement are December 16, 2024.
 
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, right issue, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. Accordingly, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
 

Also Read

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: These 5 stocks to turn ex-date next week

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, stock-split: Phoenix Township, 3 others to remain in focus today

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, bonus: Indo US Bio-Tech, Wipro, 3 others to go ex-date tomorrow

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, bonus issue: Wipro, Rajoo Engg, 8 others to go ex-date next week

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, bonus: Nalco, Godfrey Phillips, 12 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Topics : High dividend stocks dividend dividend income Buzzing stocks Share price Bonus payouts share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon