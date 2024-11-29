Business Standard
Dividend, bonus issue: Wipro, Rajoo Engg, 8 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, bonus issue: Wipro, Rajoo Engg, 8 others to go ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of stocks turning ex-date next week for their respective corporate actions, along with key details

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Dividend, Bonus Issue: Shares of Wipro, Can Fin Homes, Gujarat Natural Resources, and 7 other companies will remain in focus next week as they trade ex-date, following their corporate announcements, such as dividends, bonus issues, rights issues, and stock splits.
 
An ex-date is the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, stock splits, or buyback offers. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the beneficiaries of these actions based on the list of shareholders as of the record date.
 
Here is the complete list of companies that will remain in the spotlight:
 
  Indo Us Bio-Tech: The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per share. The ex-date for this corporate action is December 3, 2024, with the record date also set for December 3, 2024.
 
Can Fin Homes: This housing finance company will issue an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, with the ex-date on December 4, 2024 and the record date the same day, 4th December 2024.

Phoenix Township: The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 0.10 per share. Investors will need to own the shares before the ex-date of December 6, 2024, with the record date also set for December 6, 2024.
 
Rajoo Engineers: The company has announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:3, i.e., 1 equity share of face value Re 1 each for every 3 existing equity shares of face value Re 1 each held by the shareholders of the company. The ex-date and record date are both set for December 2, 2024.
 
Wipro: The IT giant has announced a bonus issue for its shareholders in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of Rs 2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held (including ADS holders) by the eligible equity shareholders of the company as of the record date. The company’s shares will trade ex-bonus on December 3, 2024, with the record date also on the same day.
 
Consecutive Investment & Trading Company: The company has announced both a bonus issue and a stock split. According to the exchange filing, its board has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of face value Re 1 each fully paid-up for every 1 existing equity share of face value Re 1 each fully paid-up. Additionally, there will be a stock split in the ratio of 10:1, i.e., 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each fully paid-up will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each fully paid-up. The ex-date and record date are both set for December 6, 2024.
 
Eraaya Lifespaces: Similar to Consecutive Investment & Trading Company, Eraaya Lifespaces will conduct a stock split, reducing the face value from Rs 10 to Re 1. The subdivision of each equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each will occur with the ex-date and record date set for December 6, 2024.
 
Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company has announced a subdivision of the face value of equity shares from Rs 10 each to Re 1 each, i.e., 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up. The ex-date and record date are both set for December 3, 2024.
 
Gujarat Natural Resources: The company has announced a rights issue of 48,150,987 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 per rights equity share, with a rights entitlement ratio of 3 fully paid-up equity shares for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares held by the shareholders as of the record date. The ex-date and record date are both set for December 3, 2024.
 
Moongipa Capital Finance: Moongipa Capital Finance has also announced a rights issue of 6,109,600 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The rights issue price is Rs 25 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 15 per share), payable on application. The rights issue size totals Rs 15,27,40,000. The rights entitlement ratio is 2 rights equity shares for every 1 equity share held by eligible shareholders as of the record date. The ex-date and record date are both set for December 3, 2024.
 

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

