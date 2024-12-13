Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CRISIL shares reach all time high, rally 5% on acquiring 4% stake in OPL

CRISIL shares reach all time high, rally 5% on acquiring 4% stake in OPL

Shares of CRISIL hit their lifetime high at Rs 5,782.25 a piece on the BSE, rising 4.64 per cent in Friday's intraday deals

market stocks us market share market bullish

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of CRISIL hit their lifetime high at Rs 5,782.25 a piece on the BSE, rising 4.64 per cent in Friday’s intraday deals. This came after the credit rating agency picked up a 4 per cent stake in a digital credit infrastructure company on Thursday. 
 
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of CRISIL, has approved an investment in the equity capital of Online PSB Loans (OPL) Limited of an amount of Rs. 33.25 crores, to acquire a 4.08 per cent stake in it, on a post-money, fully diluted basis,” the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
 
CRISIL further said, this is a minority stake investment to participate in the digital credit infrastructure ecosystem given OPL’s track record in partnering with leading financial institutions in this space. CRISIL may also explore opportunities to partner with OPL in areas related to MSME and agriculture sectors, it said. 
 
Ahmedabad based OPL is a pioneer in the digital MSME credit ecosystem transformation, connecting with multiple banks and establishing best-in-class, secure & scalable lending infrastructure catering to MSMEs and lenders. OPL has also expanded into insurance and agriculture ecosystems. 
 
In FY2023-24, OPL’s total revenue stood at Rs 44.87 crores with a net worth of Rs. 51.49 crore.
 
On the financial side, CRISIL reported a 12.86 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 171.55 crore for the third quarter ended September 2024. The company, a BSE-listed unit of S&P Global, follows the calendar year as its financial year. Consolidated total income for the quarter rose by 7.9 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 833.2 crore, up from Rs 771.8 crore in the same period of the previous year.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,700 pts from day's low to 81,800; FMCG, IT lead gains

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Nifty Metal slips 3% intraday; SAIL, NMDC down over 4%, Tata Steel over 2%

QIP

Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 3,500 crore via QIP to reduce debt

Cement

Despite denying Ambuja's acquisition, Star Cement soars 26% so far in Dec

IPO

Last day to subscribe Sai Life Sciences IPO: Check GMP, subscription status

 
On the equities front, Bajel Projects stock has outperformed the market in the last six months as it has risen 38 per cent, while gaining 39 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 6 per cent year to date and 17 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 42,013.0 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 63 times and at an earning per share of Rs 87.62. 
 
At 1:00 PM; the shares of the company were trading 4.02 per cent higher at Rs 5,748 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 81,501.86 level. 
 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Here's why Waaree Energies share price slipped 4% in trade on December 13

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Aether Industries down 5% in trade; Kotak initiates coverage with 'Reduce'

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

TTML declines in trade; 32.044 mn shares change hands on NSE, 1.7 mn on BSE

equity trading volumes, share market

Why Bajel Projects soared 12% in falling market on Dec 13; reasons here

solar energy, renewable energy, solar power

Pennar Industries shares gain 4% after co forms JV to sell solar modules

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Crisil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon