Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, share buyback: These 10 stocks go ex-date today; do you own any?

Dividend, share buyback: These 10 stocks go ex-date today; do you own any?

Shares of Transport Corporation of India will trade ex-date today for the share buyback, while Prince Pipes and 8 others will trade ex-dividend today

share market stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, share buyback today: Shares of Prince Pipes, Reliance Chemotex Industries, and 7 other companies will be in focus during Wednesday’s trading session as they will trade ex-dividend today. These companies have announced dividend payouts, and today marks the ex-dividend date for these distributions.

Additionally, shares of Transport Corporation of India will also trade ex-date today. The company’s board has approved a buyback of up to 13,33,333 fully paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 2.  As per the information available on the exchnages, the buyback will be conducted at Rs 1,200 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 160 crore. The buyback will be on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today:

Uni-Abex Alloy Products: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Hikal: Shares of Hikal will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share. The record date is also set for today.

MAS Financial Services: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 0.51 per share.

GeeCee Ventures: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The record date is also set for today.

More From This Section

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals global cues to weigh on Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei down 3%

adani

Adani Enterprises kicks off its maiden bond sale aimed at individuals

sensex, markets

Share market today: US, Asian markets fall, Gala Precision, ECOS IPO eyed

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch: GIC Re, Cipla, IEX, KIMS, IEX, Finolex Cables

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Trading Strategy: Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank eye breakout; key levels


Parag Milk Foods: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Prince Pipes and Fittings: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

RACL Geartech: Shares of RACL Geartech will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. The company has also set today as the record date.

Reliance Chemotex Industries: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

S P Capital Financing: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The record date is also set for today.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock.

Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.

Also Read

stocks, india inc, stock option, markets, trading, investment, stake, psu, disinvestment, selling, employees, workers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: 17 stocks turn ex-date today; are you eligible?

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Govt receives about Rs 2,413 cr as dividend tranche from BPCL: Dipam secy

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Stock Split: These shares trade ex-date today; are you eligible?

Jaypee's CoC will meet on May 9 to discuss NBCC's revised bid

NBCC approves 1:2 bonus share issue, allocates Rs 90 crore for it

Fancy dividends

Dividend fever hits 86 stocks! Gulf Oil others to trade ex-date next week

Topics : dividend Interim Dividend dividend income share market Dividend yields

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon