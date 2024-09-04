Dividend, share buyback: These 10 stocks go ex-date today; do you own any?

Dividend, share buyback today: Shares of Prince Pipes, Reliance Chemotex Industries, and 7 other companies will be in focus during Wednesday’s trading session as they will trade ex-dividend today. These companies have announced dividend payouts, and today marks the ex-dividend date for these distributions.

Additionally, shares of Transport Corporation of India will also trade ex-date today. The company’s board has approved a buyback of up to 13,33,333 fully paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 2. As per the information available on the exchnages, the buyback will be conducted at Rs 1,200 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 160 crore. The buyback will be on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today:

Uni-Abex Alloy Products: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Hikal: Shares of Hikal will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share. The record date is also set for today.

MAS Financial Services: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 0.51 per share.

GeeCee Ventures: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The record date is also set for today.

Parag Milk Foods: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Prince Pipes and Fittings: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

RACL Geartech: Shares of RACL Geartech will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. The company has also set today as the record date.

Reliance Chemotex Industries: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

S P Capital Financing: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today, with an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The record date is also set for today.



The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock.

Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.