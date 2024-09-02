Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, Stock Split: These shares trade ex-date today; are you eligible?

Dividend, Stock Split: These shares trade ex-date today; are you eligible?

A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings distributed to its shareholders, representing a reward for investors, typically paid out on a quarterly or annual basis

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

SI Reporter Kumar Gaurav
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today: As the D-Street braces for the first trading session of the week, and September 2024, shares of as many as seven companies, including Dynamic Industries, Sanco Trans, and others, will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend. A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings distributed to its shareholders, representing a reward for investors, typically paid out on a quarterly or annual basis.

Besides this, the shares of Bondada Engineering, which debuted on the BSE SME in August 2023, will turn ex-date today as the company has announced the subdivision of its stock in a 5:1 ratio. Accordingly, each equity share of the company with a face value of Rs 10, fully paid up, will be subdivided into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today:

CG-VAK Software & Exports: Shares of CG-VAK Software & Exports will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Dynamic Industries: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today, as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share. However, the company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) Stage 1 on the BSE.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills: Shares of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills will trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Kopran: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date is also set for today.

Krystal Integrated Services: Shares of Krystal Integrated Services will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty headed for muted start, signals GIFT Nifty; Auto cos eyed

Sensex

Stock market today: F&O rules, Dow at high again, Gala Precision IPO eyed

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch: Eicher, MSIL, NBCC, Biocon, Insecticides India, KIMS

Asia stocks bounce after losses, dollar sags on weak US inflation data

Asian share mkts off to a quiet start, dollar firm ahead of US jobs report

Nifty50, nifty

Broader market shows weakness after action packed August; trading tips here


Lancor Holdings: Shares of Lancor Holdings will trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share. The record date is today.

Sanco Trans: Shares of Sanco Trans will trade ex-dividend today, with the company declaring a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

To qualify to participate in corporate actions like dividend payments, bonus issues, stock splits, rights issues, etc., investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.

Also Read

Jaypee's CoC will meet on May 9 to discuss NBCC's revised bid

NBCC approves 1:2 bonus share issue, allocates Rs 90 crore for it

Fancy dividends

Dividend fever hits 86 stocks! Gulf Oil others to trade ex-date next week

Dividend

Dividend, Right Issue, Buyback: OIL, PFC, 31 more stocks turn ex-date today

People's Bank of China, PBOC

Bank of China announces first interim dividend even as profits fall

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Govt receives Rs 5,091 cr from Indian oil corp as dividend tranche

Topics : dividend Stock Split dividend income rich dividends share market Interim Dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon