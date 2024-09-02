Dividend, Stock Split: These shares trade ex-date today; are you eligible?

Dividend stocks today: As the D-Street braces for the first trading session of the week, and September 2024, shares of as many as seven companies, including Dynamic Industries, Sanco Trans, and others, will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend. A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings distributed to its shareholders, representing a reward for investors, typically paid out on a quarterly or annual basis.

Besides this, the shares of Bondada Engineering, which debuted on the BSE SME in August 2023, will turn ex-date today as the company has announced the subdivision of its stock in a 5:1 ratio. Accordingly, each equity share of the company with a face value of Rs 10, fully paid up, will be subdivided into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today:

CG-VAK Software & Exports: Shares of CG-VAK Software & Exports will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Dynamic Industries: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today, as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share. However, the company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) Stage 1 on the BSE.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills: Shares of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills will trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Kopran: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date is also set for today.

Krystal Integrated Services: Shares of Krystal Integrated Services will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Lancor Holdings: Shares of Lancor Holdings will trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share. The record date is today.

Sanco Trans: Shares of Sanco Trans will trade ex-dividend today, with the company declaring a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

To qualify to participate in corporate actions like dividend payments, bonus issues, stock splits, rights issues, etc., investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.