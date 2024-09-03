Business Standard
Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: 17 stocks turn ex-date today; are you eligible?

Shares of Garment Mantra Lifestyle and Nucleus Software Exports will trade ex-date for the bonus issue and share buyback, respectively, that they have announced

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback today: Shares of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, and 14 other companies will remain in focus as they will go ex-date for the dividends they have announced. Besides these, shares of Garment Mantra Lifestyle and Nucleus Software Exports will trade ex-date for the bonus issue and share buyback, respectively, that they have announced. 

Here is a list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend today

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 8.50 apiece.
Vinati Organics: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Z F Steering Gear (India): The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 apiece.

Fineotex Chemical: Shares will turn ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.

Ganesha Ecosphere: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3.00 apiece.

Goa Carbon: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 apiece.

Ion Exchange (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Indian Wood Products Company: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.

Karnataka Bank: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece.

Lehar Footwears: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.30 apiece.

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 12.00 apiece.

Sakthi Finance: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per share.

Savera Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece.

Tamboli Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.75 apiece.

Stock trading ex-date for bonus issue
Shares of Garment Mantra Lifestyle will trade ex-date today as the company's board has approved the issue of bonus shares out of free reserves and securities premium account to the existing equity shareholders in the ratio 1:1, accordingly one equity share for every one equity share of nominal value of Re 1.

Stock trading ex-date for buybacks

Nucleus Software Exports shares will trade ex-date for the buyback of up to 4,48,018 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1,615 apiece, payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 72,35,49,768 on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.

