Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, stock-split, rights: L&T, LTTS, 9 others go ex-date tomorrow

Dividend, stock-split, rights: L&T, LTTS, 9 others go ex-date tomorrow

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will turn ex-date on Friday, along with their respective corporate announcements and other key details

stocks, india inc, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, Dalmia Bharat, D B Corp, and 7 other companies will remain in focus today following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, stock splits, and rights issues.
 
LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, Dalmia Bharat, D B Corp, and Allcargo Logistics will turn ex-date tomorrow following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Additionally, Hindware Home Innovation and PMC Fincorp shares will go ex-date tomorrow for their Rights Issue announcements. Meanwhile, POCL Enterprises, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals, and Mayukh Dealtrade will trade ex-date for stock split announcements, as per the BSE data.
 
LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, and DB Corp have announced interim dividends of Rs 20, Rs 17, and Rs 5, respectively. They have fixed the record date for these announcements on October 25, 2024. Dalmia Bharat and Allcargo Logistics have declared interim dividends of Rs 5 and Rs 1.10, respectively, with the record date set for October 26, 2024.
 
 
Stocks trading ex-date tomorrow for Rights issues
 
Shares of Hindware Home Innovation will trade ex-date tomorrow following their announcement of a rights issue of up to 1,13,49,962 Rights equity shares, aggregating to Rs 249.70 crore, offered on a rights basis to eligible shareholders in the ratio of 119 Rights equity shares for every 758 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date, which is October 25, 2024. The issue price is Rs 220 per Rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 218).
 
PMC Fincorp shares will also turn ex-date tomorrow as the company's board has announced the issuance of 17,80,20,400 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 1 Rights equity share for every 3 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 2.75 per Rights Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs 48,95,56,100.
 
Stocks trading ex-date tomorrow for subdivision (stock-split)

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 230 pts, at 79,850; Nifty at 24,350; FMCG, Metal drag 1%

India bonds, mmarket, stock market

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak builder ipo allotment status

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Waaree Energies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & likely gains

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stocks to Watch, Oct 24: HUL, AU Small Fin Bank, Piramal Ent, Pidilite Ind

 
POCL Enterprises shares will turn ex-date tomorrow as the company’s  board has approved the subdivision of the existing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects.
 
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals have announced the split/subdivision of equity shares of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up.
 
Mayukh Dealtrade has announced the subdivision/split of each fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 into 5 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 each.
 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

TVS Motor shares up 3% on healthy Sept quarter show; Q2 profit zooms

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

KEC International stock price gains 3% on securing orders of Rs 1,142 crore

Photo: Bloomberg

ICICI Bank Q2 results preview: Analysts peg net profit growth at 7% YoY

Hyundai IPO listing

Analysts' bullish calls offset Hyundai Motor India weak debut; stock up 6%

cables, internet

Dynamic Cables stock soars 17% on strong Q2 results, robust order book

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock to watch share market Markets Sensex Nifty dividend income High dividend stocks Stock Split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon