Dividend, stock-split: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, 5 others in focus today

Here is the full list of companies that will trade ex-date tomorrow for major corporate announcements, such as dividends, rights issue, and stock-split

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, Humming Bird Education, HEG, IGC Industries, Sacheta Metals, and Thinkink Picturez will be in focus during today’s trading session as their shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for various corporate actions, including dividends, stock splits, and rights issues.

According to data available on the exchanges, shares of Tata Consultancy Services and Anand Rathi Wealth will trade ex-date tomorrow, as both companies have announced interim dividends of Rs 10 per share and Rs 7 per share, respectively.

Humming Bird Education, HEG, and Sacheta Metals will also trade ex-date tomorrow as they have announced stock splits. The board of Humming Bird Education has approved the sub-division of every 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of Rs 1 each. 
 

HEG shares will also turn ex-date tomorrow after the company announced the sub-division of each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each. Sacheta Metals will trade ex-date on Friday, following its announcement to sub-divide equity shares from a face value of Rs 10 each to Rs 2 each. The company has set October 19, 2024, as the record date for this corporate action.

Additionally, IGC Industries and Thinkink Picturez will trade ex-date tomorrow as both companies have announced rights issues for their shareholders. IGC Industries will issue 3,24,80,000 fully paid-up equity shares, aggregating Rs 42.22 crore, at a rights issue price of Rs 13 per share. The record date for this corporate action has been fixed for October 18, 2024. 

Thinkink Picturez will also trade ex-date tomorrow after announcing a similar rights issue of 3,24,80,000 fully paid-up equity shares, also priced at Rs 13 per share.

In other developments, shares of Madhuveer Com 18 Network will trade ex-date today after the company declared a dividend of Rs 0.05 per share. Meanwhile, Harshil Agrotech will trade ex-date today following the sub-division of every 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

The ex-date refers to the point when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend, rights issue, or stock-split benefits, as applicable. This means that those acquiring the stock on or after the ex-date are not eligible for the upcoming corporate action. To qualify, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Companies then determine beneficiaries based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

