Stock-Split: Abans Enterprises, Credent Global to trade ex-date tomorrow

TCS, NRB Bearings, Madhuveer Com 18 Network, and Anand Rathi Wealth will trade ex-date this week, having announced dividends of Rs 10, Rs 2.50, Rs 0.05, and Rs 7, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Stock-Split Alert! Shares of Abans Enterprises and Credent Global Finance will remain in focus today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, October 15, 2024, for the sub-division/split of existing equity shares.  As per the BSE data, Abans Enterprises shares will trade ex-date today, as the company has announced the alteration in its share capital by sub-dividing/splitting existing equity shares from 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 apiece, fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up.

"The Board of Directors of the company has fixed Tuesday, October 15, 2024, as the record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of the sub-division/split of existing equity shares," Abans Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on BSE.

Credent Global Finance shares will also trade ex-date tomorrow following their announcement of the sub-division of 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10, fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up. The company has also fixed Tuesday, October 15, 2024, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the said matter.

Additionally, shares of Edvenswa Enterprises will trade ex-date today following the company’s announcement of a rights issue of up to 45,00,000 rights equity shares at Rs 60 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 50 per rights equity share), for an amount aggregating up to Rs 27 crore (assuming full subscription).

That said, shares of NRB Bearings and Madhuveer Com 18 Network will trade ex-date on October 16 and 17, respectively, for the dividend announcement of Rs 2.50 and Rs 0.05. Meanwhile, Anand Rathi Wealth and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will trade ex-date on October 18 for a dividend announcement of Rs 7 and Rs 10 for their shareholders.

In addition, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals, and Harshil Agrotech will trade ex-date on October 16 and 17, respectively, and Humming Bird Education, HRG, and Sacheta Metals will trade ex-date on October 18, following their announcements of the sub-division of their respective stocks.

The ex-date marks the cutoff point when buying a stock no longer includes entitlement to upcoming dividends, bonuses, or stock splits. To be eligible, investors must purchase the stock before the ex-date. Those buying on or after this date are excluded. The company then uses the record date to identify eligible shareholders and distribute benefits accordingly.




